Hardcover Sales of Omarosa’s ‘Unhinged’ Drop 40 Percent

Former White House senior adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s recently released book, Unhinged, is running out of steam since its August 14 release.

Hardcover sales of Omarosa’s unflattering memoir of life inside President Trump’s White House plunged by more than 40 percent in its second week on the market, the Washington Post reported.

The 44-year-old former reality television star makes a number of bombshell revelations about Trump in her book, including that the president is a racist who has dropped the N-word in conversation.

The White House dismissed Omarosa’s claims as those of a “disgruntled former employee,” and President Trump described the one-time Apprentice contestant as a “lowlife.”

Late-night comics even piled onto the former White House senior adviser, calling her a “liar and a backstabber with no credibility.”

Unhinged sold more than 33,000 hardcover copies in its first week on the market, thanks to attention from the media, but her book’s revelations have not been able to get the same kind of traction in its second week—and is expected to fall off the bestsellers’ lists once fall publishing season enters full swing after Labor Day.