CBS Wants to Be Dismissed from Charlie Rose Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

CBS News wants nothing to do with a lawsuit against alleged sexual harasser Charlie Rose.

Page Six reports that CBS News is asking to be dismissed from a lawsuit that names the news organization. The network argues that it should not be held responsible for Rose’s behavior.

CBS’s motion reads in part, “One of the Plaintiffs never worked at CBS, and another was not a CBS employee at the time Rose allegedly engaged in harassment.”

The disgraced host left CBS after multiple complaints of sexual harassment last fall:

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” CBS News President David Rhodes wrote in a statement in November.

Rose was not the only longtime television star taken down by allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News close to the same time last fall for allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected. And any action that runs counter to our core values are met with consequences,” NBC’s Andy Lack said in a statement. “We are saddened by these events. We will face it together as a news organization and do it as transparent a manner as we can.”