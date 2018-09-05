Nolte: Disgraced Journalist Carl Bernstein Calls On Gen. Kelly to Resign

CNN’s Carl Bernstein again assumed the role of a left-wing activist on Tuesday by calling on White House chief of staff John Kelly to resign.

“It would seem to me that Gen. Kelly, in the interest of the country, needs to resign and with a statement that says, ‘The presidency can no longer be entrusted to this man,'” Bernstein demanded on the far-left CNN.

Bernstein, the now-disgraced Watergate reporter who was caught lying in a fake news story last month, railed against President Trump and went even further, dictating what Kelly should write in his resignation.

“‘We now have a picture of what we’ve all been dealing with here,'” Bernstein said Kelly should write, adding, “‘I will be happy to appear before committees of Congress … and tell them what I have seen about this President of the United States and whether or not he is competent and able to lead the United States.'”

What set the left-wing Bernstein off is Bob Woodward’s new book about the Trump White House, which, as of now, appears to be nothing more than a reheated version of the Michael Wolff and Omarosa Manigault-Newman books about the White House.

Even the biggest controversies feel like old news.

Woodward, who worked with Bernstein during Watergate, claims Kelly called Trump an “idiot” and said, “It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here.”

Kelly released a statement Tuesday calling Woodward’s reporting “total B.S.”

“The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true,” Kelly said in a White House statement. “He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total B.S.”

A number of other White House officials, including Secretary of Defense James Mattis, have attacked Woodward’s reporting as fabricated.

Mattis said, “[The] contemptuous words [attributed to me] were never uttered by me or in my presence.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.