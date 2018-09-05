Jake Tapper: Kavanaugh Hasn’t Given Democrats Reason Not to Vote for Him

Transcript is as follows:

TAPPER: I remember as a young campaign reporter asking then-Governor George W. Bush a hypothetical and he said ‘I’m not gonna walk through a minefield of hypotheticals,’ and that’s exactly what Brett Kavanaugh did. He avoided walking through any sort of the hypothetical minefield because the truth of the matter is you have to have all the information there. By the same token, it is also just a fact that he has his own opinion about Roe v. Wade. You saw some attempt there, by Lindsey Graham, to explore the idea that this is precedent and there’s no real way to get at what exactly might happen on the court, should that come before the court.

BLITZER: He did show a tremendous knowledge of a lot of these legal issues, given the fact that he spent 12 years on a federal court here in Washington.

TAPPER: Not only that. As somebody who’s been steeped in politics, as somebody who has worked in politics in the Bush White House. Another place he showed that he is political is he has a way of answering questions that is what he is supposed to say at any given moment, including expressing humility. In terms of talking about his children. In terms of playing up his role as a father and somebody who does charity work. “In terms of the politics of this hearing, I don’t think any Democrats as of yet have laid a glove on him and given any Republican, and also those swing Democrats, any reason not to vote for him.