Police: Man Intentionally Rammed Truck into Local Fox Station KDFW

A man on Wednesday morning intentionally rammed a pick-up truck into KDFW-TV, a Fox-owned television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, according to police.
FOX 4 / Twitter; Edit: BNN

In what is being described as a “scary moment,” police scrambled to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street at around 6:15 a.m after receiving a call regarding the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram is in police custody, reports say. “A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting.” tweeted Fox 4. “He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

No injuries have been reported at this time, police told Fox 4.

The Dallas bomb squad is currently investigating a suspicious package — a black and orange gym bag — at the scene.

Fox 4 reporter Brandon Todd shared a photo of the suspect pressing an illegible piece of paper up against the station’s window. “This was the man who smashed his truck into our station this morning..throwing papers around while yelling “high treason,” tweeted Todd.

A Fox 4 photojournalist reports the suspect threw “hundreds of pages of paper with his writings,” out of the Dodge Ram after crashing into the station.

According to reporter Tiffany Liou, a Fox 4 staffer said the driver crashed into the building twice and began “screaming about treason,” after he exited the vehicle.

Law enforcement has closed off streets surrounding the Fox 4 station and evacuated a majority of its personnel.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) spokesperson Mark Ball said train service in the downtown area was suspended in response to the incident. The city will provide shuttle buses for commuters.

This story is developing.

