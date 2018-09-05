Police: Man Intentionally Rammed Truck into Local Fox Station KDFW

A man intentionally rammed a pick-up truck into KDFW-TV, a Fox-owned television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to police.

In what is being described as a “scary moment,” police scrambled to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street at around 6:15 a.m after receiving a call regarding the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram is in police custody, reports say. “A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting.” tweeted Fox 4. “He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building. We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating. pic.twitter.com/fnbDopcJFb — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time, police told Fox 4.

The Dallas bomb squad is currently investigating a suspicious package — a black and orange gym bag — at the scene.

Bomb squad tech currently evaluating bag left by man who repeatedly crashed into FOX4 building early Wednesday. No reported injuries. https://t.co/W2eCeyjr3v pic.twitter.com/qTPkXNCeea — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

#BREAKING: Remote controlled bomb robot now on scene outside local Fox News station @FOX4 in Downtown Dallas after man was arrested for repeatedly ramming his truck into the building this morning. Road blocked off as bomb techs work to safely clear the scene. #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/o9e5n3qtQb — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) September 5, 2018

Fox 4 reporter Brandon Todd shared a photo of the suspect pressing an illegible piece of paper up against the station’s window. “This was the man who smashed his truck into our station this morning..throwing papers around while yelling “high treason,” tweeted Todd.

This was the man who smashed his truck into our station this morning..throwing papers around while yelling "high treason". @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/k7PsosDQIk — Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) September 5, 2018

A Fox 4 photojournalist reports the suspect threw “hundreds of pages of paper with his writings,” out of the Dodge Ram after crashing into the station.

#Update view from Sky4 shows the hundreds of pages of paper with his writings that the suspect threw out of his truck after ramming the @FOX4 studio in downtown #Dallas. pic.twitter.com/asfHokj2no — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) September 5, 2018

Dallas police K-9 unit on scene sweeping FOX4 building after man repeatedly crashed into side of building earlier this morning and began ranting. No injuries reported. https://t.co/i1sTvA8lZj pic.twitter.com/qicGu6L8PL — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

#Breaking: Police are shutting down streets around the Fox 4 building in downtown Dallas after a pickup crashed into the building. This is in the 400 block of N. Griffin: https://t.co/xzsZdl9Fhq pic.twitter.com/r0ZSVB8aCR — WFAA (@wfaa) September 5, 2018

According to reporter Tiffany Liou, a Fox 4 staffer said the driver crashed into the building twice and began “screaming about treason,” after he exited the vehicle.

An employee at FOX4 tells me a truck crashed into their building twice this morning. Papers all over the ground. He says the driver got out screaming about treason. Employees have been evacuated. I have more details I’m trying to confirm. Standby. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/n0jrsgBygE — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) September 5, 2018

Cleanup at @FOX4 studios after man intentionally rammed truck into the building & left suspicious package. He has been arrested. Thankfully no reported injuries to anyone in the building. @KRLD pic.twitter.com/E07I4b1tCn — Kristin Weisell (@KristinWeisKRLD) September 5, 2018

Heavy response from first responders after man crashed into FOX4 building repeatedly this morning then got out and began ranting. No reported injuries. Police sweeping building to be safe. https://t.co/i1sTvA8lZj pic.twitter.com/yMVG1ep4AT — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

Law enforcement has closed off streets surrounding the Fox 4 station and evacuated a majority of its personnel.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) spokesperson Mark Ball said train service in the downtown area was suspended in response to the incident. The city will provide shuttle buses for commuters.

DART service downtown is shutdown. One rider just told me she was dropped off at Pearl and had to walk over. pic.twitter.com/BtnYaBfrUi — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

This story is developing.