Former CBS host Charlie Rose’s attorneys are now arguing that his behavior–which led to his being accused of sexual harassment–was simply part of “routine workplace interactions and banter.”

Variety reports that in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by multiple women against Charlie Rose, his attorneys write that the accusers are trying to “seize upon routine workplace interactions and banter and spin them into actionable conduct by omitting the context and tone and using suggestive language.”

Multiple women, as part of the #MeToo movement, accused Rose in 2017 of inappropriate sexual behavior

Following the allegations, Rose released a statement that read in part, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed.”

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken”:

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

CBS fired him shortly after the allegations surfaced.

Concerning firing him, CBS News President David Rhodes wrote, “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place”:

NEW: CBS News terminates Charlie Rose following allegations of sexual misconduct. "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," says CBS News President David Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/CPgVRjsvXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

Recent reports indicate that Rose’s former employer, CBS, wants to be dismissed from the lawsuit altogether, arguing that the network should not be held responsible for Rose’s behavior.