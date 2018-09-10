Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto for Pointing Out Obama Did Not Actually Kill Bin Laden

Twitter suspended the account of Kris “Tanto” Paronto over the weekend after the Benghazi hero pointed out the fact that former President Obama did not actually kill Osama bin Laden.

It all started when the anti-Trump account @Itmustend_ tweeted to Robert O’Neill that Obama “kinda killed Bin Laden.”

Apparently, @Itmustend_ was unaware O’Neill is the Navy SEAL who did actually killed bin Laden.

He kinda killed Osama Bin Laden, so…. — ❎🇺🇸Secret Society Alumnus🇺🇸❎ (@itmustend_) September 7, 2018

Paronto (who, despite his heroism, incredibly, has not had his account verified by Twitter), responded to the @Itmustend_ tweet with a tweet of his own:

OMG??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it? BWAHAHAHA Thank you for verifying that BHussein Obama worship and TDS causes liberals to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard

Because of this tweet, Twitter suspended Paronto’s account until he agreed to delete it.

After Paronto complied, he tweeted out what happened and included a screenshot of the offending tweet:

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr9e

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet 😏 for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ 😢 for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr9e — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

Twitter cannot claim Paronto was suspended over the word “retard,” a quick search finds that word all over Twitter. What’s more, Paronto used the word within the context of the movie Tropic Thunder’s catchphrase, “Never go full retard.”

Paronto has a history of confronting leftist talking points on Twitter, earlier this year he confronted David Hogg on the topic of gun control.