PolitiFact Blasts Kamala Harris Over ‘False’ Kavanaugh Video

The far-left PolitiFact called out Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) Monday for taking Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh completely out of context in a tweet.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Kavanaugh referenced a religious group and then stated their position on birth control within the context of being forced to provide it through Obamacare.

In answer to a question from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Kavanaugh said, “They said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion-inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objecting to.”

Harris then maliciously edited this soundbyte to make it sound as though Kavanaugh was expressing a personal opinion. She then tweeted out the deceptively-edited video and falsely accused the nominee of harboring the belief that all birth control is a form of abortion.

“Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control,” the senator tweeted. “He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women.”

Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control. He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women. pic.twitter.com/zkBjXzIvQI — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 7, 2018

In the video, though, Harris removes the opening “they said” from Kavanaugh’s statement, which in turn makes it appear as though he is matter-of-factly describing birth control as “abortion-inducing drugs.”

So far the Democrat senator’s fake video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, and other Democrats have tweeted it out.

Harris’s dishonesty is so blatant that even PolitiFact, a left-wing organization that disguises itself as a fact checking operation, could not find a way to give her any cover.

What Harris had done was so obvious and deceitful, PolitiFact was forced to hit her with a “false” and write:

In Harris’ tweet, Kavanaugh appears to define contraception as abortion-inducing. But the video failed to include a crucial qualifier: “They said.” In fact, he was citing the definition of the religious group Priests for Life. He has not expressed his personal view. We rate this statement False.

PolitiFact did not explain why Harris was not awarded a “Pants on Fire,” when the dishonesty was intentional — when she went so far as to manipulate video.

In fact, PolitiFact has never awarded Harris a “Pants on Fire.”

Harris has still not deleted the tweet.

Harris did finally Tweet out video of Kavanaugh’s full statement, but still falsely accused him of holding someone else’s opinion.

Here is Kavanaugh's full answer. There's no question that he uncritically used the term "abortion-inducing drugs," which is a dog whistle term used by extreme anti-choice groups to describe birth control. pic.twitter.com/PMbZzu8DqD — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 8, 2018

The Kavanaugh hearings were something close to a disaster for two 2020 presidential hopefuls. While Kavanaugh came out in better shape than when he walked in (and he was in great shape walking in), on more than one occasion, both Harris and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) looked ridiculous.

Democrats hoping to see either take on President Trump must have been disheartened to witness just how unsteady and out of their depth both were throughout last week.