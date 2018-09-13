Nolte: New York Times Covered Up Google Tape’s Most Newsworthy Details

The New York Times reported on the explosive Google Tape back in March but chose not to informs its readers of virtually all the key details revealed during this company town hall.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News obtained video of an hour-plus long company meeting at Google that took place shortly after the 2016 presidential election. You can watch the full video to judge the context of these individual quotes for yourself — but in my view, what you have here is a smoking gun proving the biggest Internet search engine in the world (by far) intends to abuse its corporate power to affect the outcome of elections, to manipulate searches in a way that will result in political outcomes desired by a multinational corporation and Silicon Valley.

Company co-founder Sergey Brin tells his employees: “it’s worth being very vigilant and thinking about all these issues, what we can do to lead to maybe a better quality of governance and decision-making and so forth [emphasis added].”

Company CEO Sundar Pichai sees AI and machine learning as a “big opportunity” to fight “misinformation.”

Both men reference Google’s “Jigsaw” project, which hopes to fight extremism in part by using machine learning to redirect suspected extremists to handpicked content aimed at changing their opinions. This was pitched as a tool to fight the Islamic State — but here, Google executives are talking about it in relation to law-abiding voters.

Company CFO Ruth Porat promises that Google will “use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values.”

Kent Walker, VP of Global Affairs, says of the Deplorables defying the globalist elite: “we have to work so hard to ensure that it doesn’t turn into a World War or something catastrophic, but instead is a blip, is a hiccup.”

We now know the New York Times had access to and viewed this same video and could have covered these statements all the way back in March — but chose not to.

A Times piece published March 30 and titled “Silicon Valley Warms to Trump After a Chilly Start,” opens with an anecdote about the now-infamous Google meeting:

Two days after Donald J. Trump won the 2016 election, executives at Google consoled their employees in an all-staff meeting broadcast around the world. “There is a lot of fear within Google,” said Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, according to a video of the meeting viewed by The New York Times. When asked by an employee if there was any silver lining to Mr. Trump’s election, the Google co-founder Sergey Brin said, “Boy, that’s a really tough one right now.” Ruth Porat, the finance chief, said Mr. Trump’s victory felt “like a ton of bricks dropped on my chest.” Then she instructed members of the audience to hug the person next to them.

Nevertheless, this is all the Times chose to tell its readers about the meeting. It is obvious the Times had access to the full video, quoting Brin’s response to the “silver lining” question at the very end.

Jack Nicas, the Times reporter who wrote the piece, says he viewed the video but did not possess it.

For his part, Nicas is laughing off the coverup.

In a Wednesday tweet, after the Breitbart story broke, Nicas links his March 30 story and brags, “I watched that [Google meeting] months ago and led this NYT story with a scene from it, but reading the quotes is different than watching the emotion in the room[.]”

That Breitbart video of the Google TGIF won't look good for the company. I watched that TGIF months ago and led this NYT story with a scene from it, but reading the quotes is different than watching the emotion in the room: https://t.co/nclnSkfFbS — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) September 12, 2018

In another tweet, Nicas attempts to claim he “reported details of the same meeting months ago,” even though, by any objective measurement, he chose not to report the most important and newsworthy details of that meeting.

Lol to Breitbart making my above tweet sound so sinister: I "curiously revealed" that I had reported details of the same meeting months ago. Yes, Breitbart, a curious revelation indeed! I had only led a New York Times story with it. 😆 pic.twitter.com/LeIy98wELP — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) September 13, 2018

Breitbart News reached out to Nicas for comment. We will update with any response.

