MSNBC host Chris Hayes sent a tweet Friday that compared the GOP wanting to nominate Brett Kavanaugh to rape.

“So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs?” Hayes wrote.

Hayes’ hot take came after Sen. Chuck Grassley set a deadline of 10 p.m. Friday night for Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, to decide if she would testify in front of the Senate. If she would not, then Grassley would hold the confirmation vote this Monday.

Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, released a letter just minutes before 10 p.m. last night stating that she needs to be given “an additional day to make her decision.”

Despite the fact that Ford’s lawyers had blatantly turned their noses at Grassley’s deadline, he relented and gave her another day to decide.

“Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u,” he tweeted.

Grassley continued, “Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive.”

He then tweeted, “With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor.”

News broke Saturday that Ford would indeed testify, possibly this Thursday, meaning that there will be even further delays in the vote.