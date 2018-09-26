Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin not only slammed “clueless old white guys” in a tweet sent Tuesday–she spread demonstrably false information.

“Only this crowd of clueless old white guys wold pick someone from Sheriff Joe’s operation. I was saying no self-respecting lawyer would take the job of giving cover to GOP cowards. I was right,” Jennifer Rubin tweeted, referencing Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosector who will be responsible for questioning both Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford.

Rachel Mitchell currently serves as the Deputy County Attorney for Maricopa County, the same county as former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

However, Rubin’s claim that Mitchell is “from Sheriff Joe’s operation” is incorrect.

As Breitbart News’s Ian Mason reports:

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office does not report to the Sheriff’s Office. As in most counties nationwide, the Maricopa County Attorney is an independently elected official who runs his office independently, since 2010 Republican Bill Montgomery. Sheriff Arpaio at no time exercised authority over any aspect of the County Attorney’s Office.

Rubin later followed up with a tweet reading, “To be clear: The county atty represents the sheriff’s office but she did not. She works in sex crimes division.”

Rubin has long been anti-Trump, and has routinely embraced unhinged rhetoric.

Earlier this year, Rubin said that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders deserves a “life sentence” of being “made uncomfortable” because she worked for Trump.