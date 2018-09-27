CNN pushed a sexual misconduct allegation against Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday night, hours after the accuser had already recanted.

On Wednesday, news broke about a Rhode Island man named Jeff Catalan who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of raping a “close associate” of his on a boat in 1985.

Catalan made his accusation through the office of Rep. Sheldon Whitehouse (R-RI). According to transcripts of the phone call where Kavanaugh denied the allegation to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Catalan said his associate was “sexually assaulted by two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark,” a reference to Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge.

Wednesday afternoon, however, just before 5:00 p.m. Eastern, Catalan admitted he had made a mistake and recanted the allegation:

Do everyone who is going crazy about what I had said I have recanted because I have made a mistake and apologize for such mistake — Jeffrey Catalan (@JeffreyCatala16) September 26, 2018

Catalan is also a virulent anti-Trumper who has attacked Trump as a “parasite that occupies the White House.”

Nevertheless, at 7:33 p.m. Eastern, the far-left CNN not only used the already-recanted and totally false Rhode Island accusation for a breathless breaking news report against Kavanaugh, as you can see for yourself, but CNN did not even bother to report that the allegation had already been recanted.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), a member of the Judiciary Committee, commented on it in a tweet Wednesday night.

“One of the unfortunate results of the media frenzy Senate Democrats have created by taking allegations straight to media instead of through the process,” he wrote, “[is that] major outlets are still reporting on this accusation even though the accuser has recanted”:

One of the unfortunate results of the media frenzy Senate Democrats have created by taking allegations straight to media instead of through the process — major outlets are still reporting on this accusation even though the accuser has recanted. https://t.co/nLQnEsaVVZ — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 27, 2018

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.