MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell falsely claimed that Sen. Lindsey Graham called Dr. Christine Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh “garbage” in a tweet Friday.

“Lindsay Graham just called Dr Ford’s story ‘garbage.'” Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted Friday.

Lindsay Graham just called Dr Ford’s story “garbage.” — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 28, 2018

The MSNBC host’s tweet is not correct. Graham was actually referring to allegations from Julie Swetnick, promoted by Resistance TV lawyer Michael Avenatti, that Kavanaugh was present during gang rapes at high school parties. Kavanaugh denied the allegations, calling them, “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.”

“I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” Kavanaugh said.

The Daily Caller posted the original clip of Graham on Twitter:

"He been at the highest level of public service, under tremendous scrutiny, 6 FBI investigations, and we missed the sophomore and junior gang rapist.” “We didn’t miss it. It’s a bunch of garbage”https://t.co/f5rStjOSPA pic.twitter.com/EvePAfEulA — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2018

In front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday, Graham actually said:

Brett Kavanaugh and women. If you’re a gang rapist when you’re a sophomore and a junior in high school, you don’t let it go. Every woman, who actually knows Brett Kavanaugh, has come forward to say he is not that kind of guy. He has been at the highest level of public service, under tremendous scrutiny, six FBI investigations, and we missed the sophomore and junior gang rapist. We didn’t miss it. It’s a bunch of garbage. (emphasis added)

O’Donnell isn’t the only MSNBC personality to make false or misleading claims surrounding the Kavanaugh testimony.

