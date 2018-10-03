Wall Street Journal on Brett Kavanaugh: ‘We’re All Deplorables Now’

The Wall Street Journal has published a lead editorial Wednesday evening in which it argues the Democrats’ effort to destroy Brett Kavanaugh has reminded anti-Trump conservatives that the left hates them even more than it hates the president.

The Journal further argues that the left has unified Republicans — a seemingly impossible task, given internal divisions over Trump — by reminding them that Democrats’ hatred is not about Trump, but about the raw desire for power at any cost.

As such, the Journal editorial board — which once derided the Tea Party as “Hobbits” — writes, “We’re All Deplorables Now“:

Judge Kavanaugh would have been on any Republican’s short list for the Supreme Court. … Mr. Trump’s nomination of Mr. Kavanaugh is a credit to the process he established to win the election and govern with conservative support. He sought the help of legal elites on the right, led by the Federalist Society, who compiled an impressive list of potential nominees. This isn’t a rogue judicial operation to choose presidential cronies. It is the gold standard for legal talent that believes in the original meaning of the Constitution. It’s hard to see how any GOP President would have done better, and others have done much worse. Yet this is precisely why Democrats and the left have set out to destroy Judge Kavanaugh—not in legal philosophy or competence, which they knew was a political loser, but as a human being, a spouse and father. They need to destroy him personally with accusations but no corroboration, as they tried with Clarence Thomas, so they can deny the open Supreme Court seat to a judicial conservative. … Republicans are well aware of Mr. Trump’s excesses and falsehoods. But they have also come to understand that the resistance to him isn’t rooted in principle or some august call to superior character. They know Democrats nominated Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite her history of deceit. Voters know this is about the left’s will to power by any means necessary. Republicans across America can see, and certainly their Senators voting on Judge Kavanaugh should realize, that the left hates them as much or more than they loathe Mr. Trump. Conservatives understand that, for the American left, they are all deplorables now.

Hillary Clinton infamously referred to Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables” during the 2016 election.

Read the full editorial, which appears in Thursday’s print edition of the Wall Street Journal.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.