Q3 Ratings: Not a Single CNN Show Made Top 20 for Cable News Shows

The ratings from Quarter 3 of 2018 are in—and while other cable news outlets like Fox News and MSNBC are thriving in the age of Trump, CNN is experiencing more bad news.

In a list of the top 20 cable news shows from the third quarter of 2018, there is not a single CNN program—the top 20 is all Fox News and MSNBC shows.

AdWeek reports that Fox News’ Hannity was the number one highest-rated weekday cable news program, followed by The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, and The Ingraham Angle claimed the third and fourth spots, respectively.

According to Nielsen Media Research, this quarter marks Fox News’ 67th quarter in a row of being the most watched cable news channel.

CNN’s first entry on the list comes from Cuomo Prime Time, which claimed the 23rd slot, followed by Anderson Cooper 360 at number 24.

This embarrassing showing for CNN in the third quarter comes as the network has repeatedly shown weekly year-over-year ratings drops.

During one week last month, the network experienced a 41 percent drop in daytime ratings compared to last year.

CNN also saw a major ratings fall in August—and who can blame viewers? The network has repeatedly spread fake news while lobbying for other news outlets to be censored.

Donald Trump Jr. recently mocked CNN on Twitter for its ratings slump, using an old photo of Anderson Cooper, prompting Cooper to lie about Trump Jr.’s tweet in an embarrassing on-air defense of himself.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile, host Jake Tapper is focusing on the real issues—Trump’s penis.