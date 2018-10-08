Media Melt Down After Kavanaugh WH Ceremony: Trump Honoring ‘Belligerent Misogynist’

Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh
The Associated Press

The left-wing media denounced President Donald Trump on Monday evening after he hosted a White House swearing-in ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In addition to criticizing Trump for spiking the football and Republicans for caring only about power like CNN’s Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews respectively did, other media figures blasted the “troubling,” “partisan,” and “bizarre” event that celebrated a “belligerent misogynist.”

Trump declared that Kavanaugh was proven “innocent” of the false accusations made against him by various women during the confirmation process and apologized “on behalf of the nation” to Kavanaugh and his family for the “terrible pain and suffering” they were “forced to endure.”

“Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception,” Trump said before introducing Kavanaugh. “On behalf of the nation, I’d like to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you’ve been forced to endure.”

.