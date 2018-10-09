Media Spread Conspiracy Theory About Nikki Haley Resigning over Kavanaugh

Without any evidence, members of the establishment media are spreading the conspiracy theory that United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had resigned over Brett Kavanaugh.

On Tuesday, while seated with President Trump in the Oval Office, Haley announced she would be leaving her post at the end of the year. She added that she had no intention of challenging Trump for the presidency in 2020. She added that she would be campaigning for Trump re-election.

Nevertheless, without offering anything other than “sources close to the White House,” which are not sources “in” the White House, which means those sources could be virtually anyone willing to tell a so-called journalist what she wants to hear, the unverified and illogical narrative was spread that Haley might have resigned in disgust over the successful confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The idea that Haley would resign in some sort of feminist huff over Kavanaugh is preposterous. The allegations of sexual misconduct against the now-Supreme Court Justice were nearly 40 years old. What’s more, they were all debunked.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is much more moderate and closely aligned with the feminist movement than Haley, voted to confirm him, as did four other female Senators.

As of now, there is not a single women within the Republican establishment who believes Trump and the Senate put a man on the Supreme Court guilty of anything other than liking beer as a teenager.

Even Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), the one Republican who voted against Kavanaugh, said he was a good man. Her issue was temperament, not lechery.

I am certain “sources close to the White House” tell these so-called journalists all kinds of things. It is what they choose to publicly pass along (with zero confirmation) that exposes their malicious agenda.

 

