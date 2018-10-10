CNN is being accused of racism after commentators Bakari Sellers and Tara Setmayer bashed rapper Kanye West over his support for Trump on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, going so far as to call him a “token negro.”

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said, in reference to an old Chris Rock bit.

CNN’s Tara Setmayer went even further, calling Kanye West a “an attention whore like the president.”

“He’s all of a sudden now the model spokesperson—he’s the token Negro of the Trump Administration?” she also said.

Don Lemon laughed and giggled throughout the segment as the two commentators degraded Kanye West.

.@Bakari_Sellers: "My issue with Kanye West is quite simple — is that anti-intellectualism simply isn't cool." https://t.co/FVeCRODqXl pic.twitter.com/rhH5nWSubZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 10, 2018

Turning Point USA Communications Director Candace Owens accused the network of racism over this language in a tweet sent Wednesday:

Last night on @CNN, Kanye West was called a “token negro” and a “dumb negro”. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back 😂😂@Bakari_Sellers @donlemon #TRUMP2020 https://t.co/QL2RGvHlLo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2018

“Last night on CNN, Kanye West was called a ‘token negro’ and a ‘dumb negro’. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back,” Owens wrote.

This isn’t the first time the liberal network has been accused of racism over some suspect comments. Analyst Jeffrey Toobin blamed Antifa violence on black Americans in August, raising the ire of Candace Owens again, who said that the network was being “horribly racist.”

“Blaming black Americans for crimes that an ALL-WHITE gang commits—why? Because white Democrats are incapable of violence, and only black democrats are?” she tweeted.

Others on Twitter voiced their objection to CNN’s Kanye-bashing:

This is pretty despicable. Not every black person is an intellectual like @Bakari_Sellers @TaraSetmayer @donlemon but regular folks have some decency and common sense. And @cnn is cool with this? #Kanye #KanyeWest https://t.co/4vEsKfaBpQ pic.twitter.com/0IWJQ6sse0 — Patrice Lee Onwuka (@PatricePinkFile) October 10, 2018

How can any honest person not call this CNN segment racist? – “Kanye is what happens when negroes don’t read”

– Kanye is “token negro of the Trump administration”

– "Black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft”

– “Kanye’s an attention whore, like the president” pic.twitter.com/rT6bQZwKmc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018

These hateful people on CNN called Kanye West a “Dumb Negro” and a “Token Negro”. He said Supporting Trump is what happens when blacks don’t read. CNN allowed this kind of language and Don Dirty Lemonade laughed! pic.twitter.com/M7bkq8DVuQ — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) October 10, 2018

This is an absolutely shameful segment on @DonLemon’s show last night about Kanye West, and if a similar segment occurred on Fox News about a liberal black person, CNN would be covering it as major news, rightfully so: https://t.co/MF4Pw90lhc pic.twitter.com/gKAiRpKizS — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 10, 2018

This is repulsive https://t.co/cV1twDEorH — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 10, 2018

CNN: It’s okay to bring a black person on TV to call Kanye West a “token negro”, but it’s NOT okay for a reformist Muslim to call Islamic terrorists terrorists. pic.twitter.com/yJDIXv9G5w — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 10, 2018

'Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don’t read': CNN guest declares artist too stupid to meet with Trump https://t.co/n5VTnvx4Ip — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 10, 2018