CNN Slammed as ‘Full Blown Racist’ After Commentators Call Kanye West ‘Token Negro’

Don Lemon attends CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

CNN is being accused of racism after commentators Bakari Sellers and Tara Setmayer bashed rapper Kanye West over his support for Trump on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, going so far as to call him a “token negro.”

“Kanye West is what happens when negroes don’t read,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said, in reference to an old Chris Rock bit.

CNN’s Tara Setmayer went even further, calling Kanye West a “an attention whore like the president.”

“He’s all of a sudden now the model spokesperson—he’s the token Negro of the Trump Administration?” she also said.

Don Lemon laughed and giggled throughout the segment as the two commentators degraded Kanye West.

Turning Point USA Communications Director Candace Owens accused the network of racism over this language in a tweet sent Wednesday:

“Last night on CNN, Kanye West was called a ‘token negro’ and a ‘dumb negro’. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on . CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back,” Owens wrote.

This isn’t the first time the liberal network has been accused of racism over some suspect comments. Analyst Jeffrey Toobin blamed Antifa violence on black Americans in August, raising the ire of Candace Owens again, who said that the network was being “horribly racist.”

“Blaming black Americans for crimes that an ALL-WHITE gang commits—why? Because white Democrats are incapable of violence, and only black democrats are?” she tweeted.

Others on Twitter voiced their objection to CNN’s Kanye-bashing:

