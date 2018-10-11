MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted an unhinged conspiracy theory Wednesday night, suggesting that President Trump could be receiving “massive bribes” from Saudis for his “tacit approval” of them killing their critics.

“Would be nice to definitively rule out that the Saudis are paying the president massive bribes in exchange for tacit approval for murdering critics!” Chris Hayes tweeted.

And it would be easy to do: give Americans some actual transparency into the president’s personal and Trump Org finances. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 11, 2018

“And it would be easy to do: give Americans some actual transparency into the president’s personal and Trump Org finances,” he also wrote.

Hayes is referencing the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian Washington Post writer who was a critic of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Trump said that he has reached out to Saudi Arabia for answers about Khashoggi’s disappearance Wednesday.

Hayes’ Twitter presence regularly becomes unhinged. In September, Hayes sent a strange tweet seemingly comparing the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to rape.

“So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs?” Hayes tweeted.

So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2018

The left-wing MSNBC host also dismissed worried about illegal immigration in a June interview, saying that Americans worried about border security are really just worried about demographic change.

“It’s this idea of invasion,” Hayes said. “It’s this idea of the country’s changing in ways they don’t like. The border is a convenient metaphor for that anxiety.”