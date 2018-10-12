CNN’s Don Lemon Uses Kanye’s Dead Mother to Attack Him: She ‘Would Be Embarrassed by This’

CNN pundit Don Lemon used rap star Kanye West’s dead mother to attack him for his political views Thursday, saying that if his mother were still alive, she “would be embarrassed” by his White House visit with President Trump.

“We need to take the cameras away from Kanye and from a lot of this craziness that happens in the White House, because it is not normal and we need to stop sitting here pretending that it’s normal,” Don Lemon said.

“This was an embarrassment. Kanye’s mother is rolling over in her grave,” he continued.

“I spoke to one of her friends today, or texted with one of her friends today from Chicago, Donda’s friends, I used to live there, I know ’em. She said, ‘Donda would be embarrassed by this. She would be terribly disturbed by this.’ And Kanye has not been the same since his mother died. He kept talking today about ‘Oh, I put the hat on and the hat made me feel strong and wearing a cape’–he needs a father figure.”

Lemon also said that Kanye West’s White House appearance was a “minstrel show” Thursday.

Many voiced their objection to what Lemon said on Twitter:

 

