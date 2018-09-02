Female Smuggler Locks 62 Migrants in Tractor-Trailer

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a female truck driver after they found 62 migrants locked in her refrigerated trailer.

Agents assigned to the Interstate Highway 35 Immigration Checkpoint between Laredo and San Antonio, Texas, observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. The agents referred to the truck driver, a female U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection station. During the inspection, the agents unlocked the refrigerated trailer and found 62 illegal aliens trapped inside, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector officials.

The agents arrested the woman and seized her tractor-trailer.

The agents transported the 62 illegal aliens to the Laredo Station for processing and learned that all were from the country of Mexico, officials stated. None of the migrants required medical attention after an initial examination.

“These criminal organizations view these individuals as mere commodities without regard for their safety. The blatant disregard for human life will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle these organizations and prosecute those responsible,” said Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

Laredo and Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents participate in Operation Big Rig, a program designed to spot human smuggling through the use of trucks and other dangerous vehicles.

Laredo Sector officials reported they continue to see increasing numbers of migrants locked inside refrigerated trailers.