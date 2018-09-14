Previous Deportee Accused of Raping Own Daughter Caught near Texas Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously-deported illegal immigrant accused of repeatedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Tennessee.

Agents working near the El Paso-Juarez Metropolitan Border Area found tracks left by a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border near the Yselta Port of Entry during a routine patrol. The agents followed the tracks and caught up with the group and placed them in custody for immigration violations, according to a report by KTSM in El Paso.

The agents transported the group to the El Paso Station where they conducted an immigration interview and a biometric background investigation. Records indicated one of the men, 39-year-old Rusbel Zamorano-Calderon, has an outstanding criminal warrant from Polk County, Tennessee, for three counts of allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter, the article states.

Agents turned the Mexican national over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who will hold the man for extradition to Tennessee. Zamorano-Calderon also is the subject of a restraining order to protect his daughter, officials stated.

“This most recent arrest serves as another prime example of the importance of maintaining vigilance along our nation’s borders, and the important role that Border Patrol Agents play in helping keep our communities safe,” a Border Patrol spokesman said in a written statement obtained by the local news outlet.

Officials did not disclose how many migrants were in the group the alleged rapist was traveling with. The others will likely face charges for immigration violations.

Zamorano-Calderon could also face new federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal. The felony offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years if convicted.