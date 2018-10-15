GRAPHIC — 9 Bodies Dumped Around Mexican Border State Capital

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – Nine dumped bodies in two locations were discovered late last week — the latest in series of executions rocking this city amid a cartel turf war.

Authorities in Tamaulipas discovered the bodies of six kidnapped days before. All were shot execution-style. In the same time frame, authorities discovered three decomposing bodies dumped in another brushy area.

The first murder scene was found along a dirt road in a brushy area about 10 minutes north of Ciudad Victoria. The six bodies all exhibited gunshot wounds to their heads. Authorities found seven bullet casings from an AR-15 rifle. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources in Tamaulipas, the current theory is the six victims had ties to organized crime and were murdered as part of an ongoing dispute among criminal groups. The six were previously named in 14 separate investigations that included robbery, carjacking, theft, and cattle rustling.

Authorities revealed to Breitbart Texas that the six victims, all from the same family, were taken days before from the rural community of El Olivo during a gathering.