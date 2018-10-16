Three Border Patrol Agents Assaulted in Five Days

Illegal aliens assaulted three El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents in separated incidents over a five-day period. The agents did not sustain major injuries during the attacks.

Agents patrolling on bikes near the Calexico Port of Entry on the evening of October 11 came upon a man they suspected had illegally crossed the border from Mexico. As the agents questioned the man, he attacked one of the agents while resisting arrest, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The agent deployed pepper spray and safely took the 24-year-old Mexican national into custody.

Agents offered the migrant medical attention for his eyes but he declined. The agents took him to the station where he will be processed for immigration violations and assaulting a federal agent.

“Our agents put their safety on the line every time they go out and patrol the border,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a written statement. “Acts of violence like the ones committed against our agents will not deter us from our mission.”

Later that evening, agents patrolling near the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, California, encountered a group of people throwing rocks across the border from Mexico. Officials said the people in Mexico intended to cause harm or destruction in the United States. As backup approached, the aggressors left the area before Mexican officials could arrive. No arrests were made in this incident and none of the agents sustained injury.

An El Centro Sector agent patrolling in the desert area west of Mount Signal encountered a man he believed had illegally crossed the border from Mexico into California. As the agent approached, the man attempted to flee back to Mexico, officials stated.

The agent chased the Mexican national and eventually caught him. As he attempted to place the man in custody the migrant began to resist. He began assaulting the agent, officials stated, until backup arrived and the agents safely took the 41-year-old migrant into custody. The Mexican national declined medical attention.

The agents took him to the Border Patrol station where he will likely face charges for immigration violations and assaulting a federal agent.

Border Patrol agents continue to be the most assaulted of federal law enforcement officers, officials previously told Breitbart Texas. A recent report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed the number of assault incidents against agents increased 18 percent during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2018.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents are the most frequently assaulted and most frequently injured federal law enforcement officers,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron A. Hull during the groundbreaking of a new border wall segment in El Paso, Texas, in September. “We’ve seen time and time again that the addition of serious infrastructure creates a safer environment for our people to operate. It also creates a safer community on both sides of the border.”