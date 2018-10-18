Joe Arpaio, the former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona suggested the deployment of the United States military deep inside Mexico to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants from reaching the U.S.

Arpaio was specifically addressing the caravan of several thousand reportedly transiting through Central America and heading toward the U.S. border.

He posited that the Trump administration could coordinate with Mexico and Central American countries regarding the potential deployment of U.S. forces to aid as far as Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

“You get in touch with the Mexican government and say that we are willing to help you with the U.S. Army across the border,” Arpaio told Breitbart News in an interview. “Let’s work together. You have the army everywhere else working in foreign countries. What is wrong with (sending the military to) Mexico? I mean they should work with us.”

“They should be locking them up as they enter Mexico from these Central American countries. Now if they would like the U.S. Army on the border of Central America and Mexico I am sure the government will help.”

“Send the military deep into Mexico,” he added.

Arpaio spoke as President Trump on Thursday vowed to potentially utilize the U.S. military to “close our Southern border.”

Trump tweeted:

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Arpaio applauded Trump’s warning of possible financial penalties for Central American nations if the threats to the U.S. border are not addressed.

“If they don’t do something take away their money,” Arpaio agreed. “That may shake them up a little. But we can’t afford to have hundreds of thousands of people taking a free ride through two or three countries to get to the Mexican border. What is that about? Why don’t they stop these people before they get to Mexico? This is an international problem that we have. If they do come across lock them up.”

This is not the first time Arpaio called for the deployment of the U.S. military inside Mexico.

In July, while he was running for the Republican nomination in Arizona’s Senate race, the former sheriff vowed that if he became a senator he would push for sending the military into Mexico to stop drugs, gangs and illegal aliens before they reach the American border.

