Recently Deported Child Sex Offender Caught After Crossing Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in South Texas arrested a child sex offender who was deported in January 2018. His removal followed a five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a man after he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. The agents took him to the Border Patrol station where they carried out a biometric background investigation, according to sector officials.

The background investigation identified the man as 35-year-old Efren Arellano-Arreola, a Mexican national. Further investigation revealed a February 2016 conviction in Dallas County, Texas, for Sexual Assault of a Child, officials stated. Following his conviction, the Dallas County district court sentenced Arellano-Arreola to five years in prison. Immigration officers removed the Mexican man from the U.S. in January 2018.

A search of Dallas County court records by Breitbart News revealed that Arellano-Arreola confessed in open court to sexually penetrating the mouth of a girl under the age of 17 with his penis. Following his confession, the judge of the 203rd District Court sentenced him to spend five years in a Texas penitentiary. He would serve less than two years in state prison before being deported by immigration officers.

Because he was deported for being a convicted felon and sex offender, Arellano-Arreola now faces a federal felony charge of illegal re-entry after deportation. If convicted, the Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison before being deported back to Mexico.

Border Patrol officials note that all illegal immigrants apprehended after crossing the border face biometric background investigations that will reveal criminal histories and known gang affiliations.