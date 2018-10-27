Angel families, Sheriffs, ranchers, and border community members in Arizona are gathering Saturday afternoon to bring attention to the porous southern United States border.

Angel parents Steven Ronnebeck and Mary Ann Mendoza organized the event in light of the caravan of thousands of migrants headed north from Central American intent on forcing their way into the United States. They are welcoming sheriffs, ranchers, and community members to share their concerns over the unsecured border.

A release from event organizers Ronnebeck and Mendoza read:

Mary Ann and Steve are bringing awareness to the permanent separation that American Victims Families experience when criminal illegal aliens kill American citizens,” said a release from event organizers Ronnebeck and Mendoza. “We are coming forward to tell our stories to demand our politicians place Americans safety foremost in their minds and to end the protections, rights and daily fight they put up in DC giving illegal aliens the implied rights and encouragement to make the United States a goal for them.

“In light of the recent large number of Central Americans and others heading our way, [Ronnebeck and Mendoza] both feel Americans have the right to view what Arizona and other southern bordering states are facing with the onslaught of foreign invaders,” the release stated.

Ronnebeck’s son Grant was shot and killed in January 2015 by an illegal alien. He has established the Ronnebeck institute. Mendoza’s son Brandon, a Mesa police sergeant, was killed by an illegal alien who drove 35 miles in the wrong direction on four freeways while intoxicated before colliding into Brandon. She has established the website Angelfamilies.com.

