Student Accused of Hazing Found Dead on TCU Campus

A Texas Christian University (TCU) student who had been accused of hazing apparently committed suicide by jumping to his death.

Officials found 19-year-old Andrew Walker, a resident of Westford, Massachusetts, dead on the ground after he appeared to have jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment complex on the TCU campus. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported that the student appeared to have committed suicide and died from “blunt force trauma from a fall,” Fox News reported.

Police arrested Walker, and another student named Christopher Thorne Barksdale, also 19, last month on charges of hazing students in the Kappa Sigma fraternity. A pledge was taken to a local hospital after being forced to drink large quantities of alcohol.

TCU officials suspended the fraternity after the incident. In addition to the hazing charge, Walker also faced a court appearance later this month for a DWI arrest, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Andrew Walker,” university officials said in a written statement. “We are a small campus community and a death among our Horned Frog family wounds us all. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family in this difficult time. Counselors and university ministers stand ready to assist students, faculty and staff who need support in the days and weeks ahead.”

Our hearts are heavy tonight. FCA community, please pray for this university and for this broken world. pic.twitter.com/OUQ5VDzRx9 — TCU_FCA (@TCUFCA) October 26, 2018