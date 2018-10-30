Border Patrol Agent Assaulted in Texas, Say Feds

An illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an arrest. He reportedly struck the agent in the face with an object.

A Rio Grande Valley Sector agent attempted to arrest an illegal immigrant near Brownsville, Texas, on Saturday. As the agent began the arrest, the man threw an object at the agent, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Officials stated that the object grazed the left side of the agent’s face. The agent continued his attempt to arrest the subject and a struggle ensued. The agent eventually placed the man in custody without further incident, officials said.

During an immigration interview and background investigation, officials identified the man as a Mexican national who entered the U.S. illegally.

Agents referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas for prosecution on charges of immigration violations and assaulting a federal agent.

Border Patrol agents remain the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers, officials stated previously. Breitbart News reported extensively on the continuing assaults on these agents who defend our borders.

Earlier this month, three agents assigned to the El Centro Sector were assaulted during a five-day period. Fortunately, none of these agents sustained an injury during the attacks.

An agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector did sustain a minor injury after an illegal immigrant kicked the agent in the head during an attempted arrest. Doctors treated the agent for a laceration and subsequently released him.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Border/Cartel Chronicles. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.