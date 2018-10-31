Fugitive 18th Street Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol Agents

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents arrested a member of the 18th Street gang who is also wanted for sexual battery in Tennessee.

Webb County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle containing a group of suspected illegal immigrants near Aguilares. The deputies contacted Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station for assistance in identifying and processing the suspects, according to Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents responded to the scene and identified one passenger as a member of the 18th Street gang. The gang member also has an active warrant in Tennessee for a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The agents arrested the fugitive and turned him over to the Webb County Sheriff’s office to await extradition proceedings.

The other migrants will be processed for immigration violations.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.