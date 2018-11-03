Border Patrol Apprehends Central American Migrant Group near Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector arrested a group of Central American migrants after receiving a call for assistance from local police officers.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station received a call from the Laredo Police Departments regarding a possible group of illegal aliens they encounter in a home near Slaughter Park. The agents responded to the location in south Laredo and found ten migrants who were detained by the local police, according to information obtained by Breitbart News from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents conducted an immigration interview with the ten migrants and learned they were all illegally present in the U.S. The agents identified the migrants as having traveled to the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, officials stated.

Slaughter Park is located on Laredo’s south side just north of the Rio Grande River that separates Laredo, Texas, from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart News that this is an area known for illegal border crossing activity.

During Fiscal Year 2018, Laredo Sector agents apprehended a total of 32,641 illegal aliens who crossed the border between ports of entry, according to the year-end Southwest Border Migration Report. This represents the third largest number of apprehensions of the nine southwestern border sectors.

Of those 32,641 migrants, 2,879 were unaccompanied minors and 597 were Family Unit Aliens, officials reported.

The Laredo Sector also led the nation in the apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals who were smuggled into the U.S. after they paid Mexican cartels to bring them across the border. The sector witnessed a 270 percent increase in the number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested during the fiscal year that ended on September 30.

In total, Laredo Sector agents apprehended 668 Bangladeshi nationals in this single sector. The Bangladeshi migrants, mostly young men between the ages of 18 and 35, paid up to $27,000 each to be smuggled into the U.S. by cartel-connected human smugglers, officials stated.

Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2019, Laredo Sector apprehended 75 Bangladeshi nationals, Laredo Sector officials told Breitbart News in response to an inquiry. This is more than 10 percent of the total arrested during FY2018.

