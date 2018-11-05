1100 Migrants Apprehended Daily Along U.S.-Mexico Border, Say Feds

Border Patrol agents apprehended an average of nearly 1,100 migrants along the U.S-Mexico Border every day in the past fiscal year. During the most recent month, that number jumped to nearly 1,400.

During Fiscal Year 2018 (which ended on September 30), U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine southwest border sectors apprehended an average of nearly 1,100 migrants per day. Of those, approximately 430 were listed as unaccompanied minors or family units, according to the Fiscal Year 2018 Southwest Border Migration Report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Border Patrol agents apprehended 396,579 illegal immigrants who crossed the border between ports of entry during the most recent fiscal year. This represents an average of 1,087 per day. Included in that number were 50,036 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) — 137 per day — and 107,212 Family Unit Aliens (FMUA) — 293.73 per day — officials reported.

Those numbers increased substantially during the final six months of the fiscal year. During that period, agents apprehended approximately 1,225 per day — a nearly 13 percent increase over the first six months of the year.

During the past six months, the average number of family units jumped to about 364 daily (an increase over the yearly average of 293), and the apprehension of unaccompanied minors jumped to 156 per day (an increase over the yearly average of 136).

The busiest sector along the U.S. southwest border is the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV). It averaged more than 40 percent of all border apprehensions in the nine southwest border sectors. The RGV Sector averaged about 445 migrant apprehensions per day, the report reveals (162,262 total). The sector reported apprehensions of nearly 60 percent (63,278) of all of the 107,212 FMUA apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico Border. It also accounted for nearly 50 percent (23,757) of all unaccompanied minor apprehensions. On average the RGV sector apprehended an average of more than 170 family units and 65 unaccompanied minors per day.

In response to the drastically rising numbers, the Border Patrol officials announced the awarding of a contract to build new sections of border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley Sector beginning in February 2019, Breitbart News reported.

The numbers listed above are expected to increase sharply as migrant caravans from Central America approach the U.S. southern border. In response, U.S. military forces joined with Border Patrol agents and CBP officers to reinforce points of entry and increased security measures for unsecured sections of the RGV Sector’s border.