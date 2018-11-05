270K Criminal Aliens Booked into Texas Jails in 7 Years, Says State

Law enforcement officers in Texas placed more than 270,000 criminal aliens in local jails since June 1, 2011, according to state data. The mostly illegal aliens allegedly committed more than 284,000 criminal offenses including homicides, assaults, burglary, drug offenses, theft, robbery, sexual assault, and other sexual offenses.

A report recently released by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) states that between June 1, 2011, and October 31, 2018, law enforcement officers arrested more than 270,000 criminal aliens — more than 182,000 of which were identified as illegal aliens by U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The report states they allegedly committed more than 284,000 crimes. Those include:

530 homicide charges;

31,658 assault charges;

5,575 burglary charges;

35,956 drug charges;

386 kidnapping charges;

15,528 theft charges;

23,037 obstructing police charges;

1,621 robbery charges;

3,339 sexual assault charges;

2,108 sexual offense charges;

2,865 weapon charges.

DPS officials stated that those charges resulted in more than 117,000 convictions. The convictions included:

235 homicide convictions;

13,168 assault convictions; 3,083 burglary convictions;

17,413 drug convictions;

165 kidnapping convictions;

6,946 theft convictions;

11,081 obstructing police convictions;

987 robbery convictions;

1,641 sexual assault convictions;

1,124 sexual offense convictions;

1,245 weapon convictions.

Many of the alleged offenses remain under prosecution at this time.

The numbers above apply to the more than 182,000 migrants identified as illegal aliens at the time of their arrest. An additional 10,229 were identified as illegal aliens while incarcerated in Texas prisons. Those later identified as illegal aliens were charged with more than 6,000 additional crimes including:

85 homicide charges;

768 assault charges;

484 burglary charges;

1,266 drug charges;

19 kidnapping charges;

311 theft charges;

636 obstructing police charges;

261 robbery charges;

514 sexual assault charges;

221 sexual offense charges;

154 weapon charges.

These charges resulted in an additional 3,000 convictions for offenses that include:

63 homicide convictions;

462 assault convictions;

329 burglary convictions;

738 drug convictions;

8 kidnapping convictions;

178 theft convictions;

283 obstructing police convictions;

202 robbery convictions;

360 sexual assault convictions;

161 sexual offense convictions;

69 weapon convictions.

DPS officials stated the statistics reflect only arrests and convictions in Texas alleged during the June 2011 to October 2018 timeframe. They do not include criminal records from other states. The figures above only count charges and convictions for those determined to be illegally present in the U.S. Crimes by legal immigrants are not included.

State officials looked further into the criminal histories of these 270,000 criminal aliens. When looking at the migrants’ entire criminal history, the numbers reveal an even larger impact on Texas crime victims.

During their entire Texas criminal career, DPS officials said these 182,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 452,000 criminal offenses. Those charges include:

1,000 homicide charges;

51,134 assault charges;

14,621 burglary charges;

58,333 drug charges;

678 kidnapping charges;

28,130 theft charges;

40,192 obstructing police charges;

3,432 robbery charges;

5,449 sexual assault charges;

3,335 sexual offense charges;

6,554 weapon charges.

Those charges resulted in more than 209,000 criminal convictions for charges including:

460 homicide convictions;

22,082 assault convictions;

7,572 burglary convictions;

30,288 drug convictions;

274 kidnapping convictions;

13,307 theft convictions;

20,316 obstructing police convictions;

1,892 robbery convictions;

2,873 sexual assault convictions;

1,801 sexual offense convictions;

2,931 weapon convictions.

The numbers above apply to the more than 182,000 migrants identified as illegal aliens at the time of their arrest. an additional 10,229 were identified as illegal aliens while incarcerated in Texas prisons. Those later identified as illegal aliens were charged over their lifetime criminal history with more than 47,000 additional crimes including:

1,929 homicide charges;

5,525 assault charges;

3,653 burglary charges;

6,686 drug charges;

332 kidnapping charges;

2,688 theft charges;

3,721 obstructing police charges;

2,443 robbery charges;

2,937 sexual assault charges;

1,050 sexual offense charges;

1,578 weapon charges.

These charges resulted in an additional 25,000 convictions for offenses that include:

1,136 homicide convictions;

2,777 assault convictions;

1,988 burglary convictions;

3,920 drug convictions;

141 kidnapping convictions;

1,268 theft convictions;

1,682 obstructing police convictions;

1,639 robbery convictions;

1,870 sexual assault convictions;

632 sexual offense convictions;

620 weapon convictions.

“For the purposes of this report, the term ‘criminal alien’ refers to an individual who has been identified as an alien by DHS and who has been arrested for a state criminal offense, typically a Misdemeanor B or higher, committed in Texas,” DPS officials stated.