MS-13 Member Arrested with Children near Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a member of the transnational criminal gang known as Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) on Friday. The agents found the gang member traveling with two children and a group of nine other migrants. Earlier that day, agents arrested two other criminal aliens who had crossed the border illegally into the U.S.

McAllen Station agents came upon a group of 12 migrants who had just illegally crossed the border from Mexico near the town of Abram, Texas. The agents took the group of migrants into custody and transported them to the station for processing, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

During processing, the agents learned that one of the men is a known member of the MS-13 gang. Agents said the man was traveling with his two children.

Agents processed all 12, including the children, under Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

Earlier that day, Harlingen Station agents received a call from the Combes Police Department. The local police agency requested assistance in identifying two suspected illegal immigrants. The agents conducted an immigration interview with the two suspects and determined they were foreign nationals, not legally present in the U.S. The agents took the two into custody and transported them to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station for processing, officials stated.

During a records check, the agents discovered an active warrant for one of the men. A court in Sarasota, Florida, issued the warrant for drug charges, officials reported. The man subsequently admitted to being a member of the Norteños Gang, reports indicate.

On Friday morning, Kingsville Station agents apprehended a Mexican national who was attempting to circumvent the Sarita immigration checkpoint. The agents transported the man to the Kingsville Station for processing.

A background investigation revealed that a Travis County, Texas, district court convicted the Mexican national for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

