Group of 93 Migrants Surrender After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended a group of more than 90 migrants who surrendered after illegally crossing into Texas.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents assigned to the Weslaco Station came upon a group of 93 illegal immigrants on November 9 who crossed the border from Mexico. The migrant group consisted of family units and unaccompanied minors, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol officials did not disclose the origin of the migrants. The current trend in this region of the border would indicate they are likely Central American. Officials said they transported the migrants to the Weslaco Station for processing under Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

The apprehension of these migrants came on the same day that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation aimed at blocking large numbers from illegally crossing the border to claim asylum. Breitbart News’ Neil Munro reported that the new policy proclamation states:

The entry of any alien into the United States across the international boundary between the United States and Mexico is hereby suspended and limited … this proclamation shall not apply to any alien who enters the United States at a port of entry and properly presents for inspection, or to any lawful permanent resident of the United States.

The proclamation came in response to the massive number of migrants who are illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S., in addition to and the approaching migrant caravans.

The migrants who are caught illegally entering the U.S. will only be allowed to file for a “limited amnesty,” Munro reported. The limited amnesty is being called a “withholding of removal.” The new process does not provide a pathway to a green card. It also raises the bar for asylum requests from “credible fear” to “reasonable fear” of persecution.

In October alone, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 50,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Of those, 23,121 were labeled as Family Unit Aliens while an additional 4,991 were classified as Unaccompanied Alien Children.

Of the 50,975 migrants apprehended along the nine sectors that make up the southwest border with Mexico, 20,754 entered through the Rio Grande Valley Sector. That amounts to an average of nearly 670 per day in this single sector.