Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Effort in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen human smuggler following a dangerous pursuit. The driver fled with six illegal immigrants after agents attempted a traffic stop.

Agents assigned to the Nogales Border Patrol Station attempted to stop the driver of a Ford Expedition loaded with people in an area along Interstate 19 that is well known for human smuggling activity. As the agents activated their emergency lights the driver failed to yield and sped away, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

While the agents pursued the vehicle, other agents set up to deploy a controlled tire deflation device. The vehicle engaged the device and became partially disabled. The pursuit quickly came to an end, officials stated. The agents discovered the driver and six passengers in the SUV. Authorities identified the driver as a 50-year-old female U.S. citizen from Tucson, Arizona. The agents determined the passengers to be migrants with no legal documentation to be in the U.S. and place them in custody.

During an immigration interview, the agents identified the migrants as being five male Mexican nationals and one male Guatemalan national. They ranged in ages from 18 to 39, CBP officials reported.

The agents placed the driver under arrest for human smuggling violations. A criminal background check revealed the woman has an extensive criminal history with multiple felony convictions. Officials reported the woman will remain in custody pending the outcome of her case.

The six foreign nationals were arrested and will face charges for immigration violations. A biometric background investigation on the illegal aliens revealed that immigration officials previously removed two of them for immigration violations. They could face felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal, officials reported.