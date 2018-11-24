CBP San Diego Field Ops Director: We Expect Caravan Members to Follow ‘Orderly’ Asylum Process

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of San Diego Field Operations Pete Flores stated that while the agency is prepared for the worst, they expect members of the migrant caravan “to follow the orderly process of applying for asylum” in the United States.

Flores said, “As we surge our forces from Arizona into California, we have been preparing for both, and that is why we’ve been looking at our fencelines, that is why we’ve been looking at our ports of entry in working with the Department of Defense on making sure that we are closing any gaps that we see out there with some obstacles and infrastructure. Obviously, what we are requesting and what we are expecting is the caravan members to follow the orderly process of applying for asylum, but we are preparing for the worst, obviously.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett