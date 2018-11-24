Child Rapists, Killer Busted near Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped several criminal aliens and three gang members from making their way successfully into the U.S. interior. Those arrested included two child rapists, two killers, a member of the 18th Street gang and two MS-13 gang members.

On the day before Thanksgiving, McAllen Station agents arrested a man who illegally crossed the border from Mexico near the town of Hidalgo, Texas. During processing at the station, agents discovered the man is a Honduran national and a confirmed member of the 18th Street gang. Later that same day, other agents working near Hidalgo arrested a Salvadoran man who illegally crossed the border. Records showed that man is a confirmed Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

Agents working near the border town of Los Ebanso, Texas arrested a Mexican national who illegally re-entered the U.S. after being deported. The deportation stemmed from an arrest and conviction in Tukwila, Washington, for the rape of a child. The court sentenced the Mexican man to 41 months in prison and three years probation.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling near Roma, Texas, on Wednesday also took a child predator off the streets. The agents arrested a Salvadoran man after he illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico. During processing, agents learned from court records that the man received a conviction in Aurora, Colorado, for sexual assault of a child. The Colorado court sentenced the illegal alien to three years in prison.

On Thanksgiving Day, McAllen Station agents stopped a Mexican man from successfully re-entering the U.S. Records revealed the mad received a conviction in Hickory, North Carolina, for involuntary manslaughter. The court sentenced the man to three years in prison.

Late last week, Weslaco Station agents arrested another Salvadoran MS-13 gang member who illegally crossed the border near Pharr, Texas. A biometric investigation revealed the Salvadoran national has an active homicide arrest warrant issued by his home country.

All of the migrants will be processed according to Rio Grande Valley Sector protocols. Several of the illegal aliens could face prosecution in the Southern District of Texas for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender or an aggravated felon.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.