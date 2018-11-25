Caravan Migrant Climbs Tree, Sets It on Fire — Throws Rocks at Border Patrol

A previously deported illegal alien climbed a tree to avoid being arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents. He then set the tree on fire and threw rocks at the agents and a helicopter.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents observed footprints leading from the international boundary just east of Andrade, California, port of entry. The tracks led the agents to a man who had just illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico, according to information obtained by Breitbart News from Border Patrol officials.

The agents tracked the migrant for about a mile before locating the suspect near a tree. The subject quickly climbed up the tree to avoid arrest. He then set the tree on fire and began throwing rocks at the agents gathered below. As a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations helicopter circled overhead, the migrant began throwing rocks at it as well. The illegal alien was unsuccessful at his attempts to assault the agents and the helicopter.

The migrant eventually climbed down from the tree. Border Patrol agents placed the migrant in custody and transported him to the station for processing.

An immigration interview revealed the man to be a 31-year-old Honduran national who illegally entered the U.S. Officials said the man claimed to be part of the migrant caravan.

The fire department from Winterhaven, California, extinguished the fire.

A biometric record check revealed the Honduran national has a criminal history and a record of previous deportations. Police in Florida previously arrested the illegal alien and immigration officials deported the man to Honduras in June 2018.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.