Mexico Begins Deporting 98 Caravan Migrants After Border Rush

Mexican immigration authorities initiated the deportation process for 98 Central American caravan migrants who recently rushed an international port of entry in Tijuana, triggering crowd control tactics by U.S. authorities. The Mexican government claims some migrants tried to attack police officers.

In a statement, Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) announced that 98 Central American migrants who were arrested during that clash are being deported. Authorities continue to investigate the incident in order to locate additional migrants to charge them under immigration laws for eventual removal.

Mexican authorities claim that during the rush for the border, some migrants tried to attack and injure several police officers securing the Chaparral/San Ysidro Port of Entry. Those actions violate various Mexican laws regarding criminal behavior by foreigners, the statement by INM revealed.

The 98 deportations are far fewer than the original 500 the Mexican government previously promised.

