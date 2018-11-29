Menu
TRENDING:

Women from Migrant Caravan in Tijuana Plan Hunger Strike

Central Americans traveling in a migrant caravan towards the United US, arrive in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 15, 2018
AFP

A group of women from the Central American migrant caravan are calling for a hunger strike, asking for faster processing by the U.S. and Mexican authorities. The group plans to demonstrate outside the offices of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute in Tijuana.

The protest is expected to have a group of approximately 10 women who will stop eating if their demands are not met, Mexico’s Frontera.Info reported.

The group is asking for U.S. authorities to expedite their asylum claims as well as asking Mexico to provide visas and other documents. They also demand an end to deporting caravan members.

Buzzfeed’s Adolfo Flores said the protest will be held at the Chaparral border crossing. The port of entry is the same where a group of caravan members tried to rush the U.S. border.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon.  You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com. 

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

.