200 Central American Migrants Apprehended in One Day at Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 200 Central American migrants in a single day after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The three groups of migrants consisted of large groups of family units and unaccompanied minors.

Beginning on Thursday, agents assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling near the border town of Granjeno, Texas, came upon a group of 57 migrants who had just crossed the border from Mexico, according to information provided to Breitbart News by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents conducted immigration interviews on the migrants and determined they were family units from Honduras and Nicaragua.

Later that day, Weslaco Station agents came upon another group of illegal aliens who just crossed the border. The 34 migrants came to the U.S. as family units and unaccompanied children from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, officials reported.

McAllen Station agents apprehended another group of migrants on Thursday night, officials stated. The group consisted of 87 illegal aliens from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Agents said the group was composed of family units and unaccompanied children.

In total, the agents apprehended 178 family units and unaccompanied children and transported them to the station for processing according to Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

During Fiscal Year 2017, which ended on September 30, 2018, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 63,278 Family Unit Aliens. The Border Patrol classifies a family unit as at least one adult traveling with one or more children. This is up from 49,896 FMUAs in FY 2017 — a 27 percent increase. This is an average of

In addition, the agents also apprehended 23,757 Unaccompanied Alien Children during FY2018. This number is down slightly from FY2017’s total of 23,708.

In total, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 162,262 of the 396,579 illegal aliens apprehended along the entire southwest border with Mexico, according to the latest Southwest Border Migration Report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in October.

