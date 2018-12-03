Border Patrol Video Shows Migrant Children Being Dropped from Border Wall

A Yuma Sector Border Patrol camera operator observed a suspected human smuggler dropping two small children from the top of an 18-foot border wall. At least one of the children suffered an injury from the drop.

A camera operator monitoring a section of the border wall near the San Luis Port of Entry early on Mondy morning observed a group of six illegal aliens being smuggled over the wall. The operator observed at least two small children being dropped from the top of the 18-foot wall, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

A local CBS television station obtained a copy of the Border Patrol video and tweeted it out:

JUST IN: Border Patrol releases video of children being dropped from the border wall near Yuma.https://t.co/Nr8Loee3OB pic.twitter.com/kqsJaCtNTE — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) December 4, 2018

Border Patrol officials said, in a written statement, that the person seen dropping the migrants from the top of the wall fled back into Mexico after he finished. He was not apprehended.

When agents arrived on the scene, they found a group of six Guatemalan nationals. Officials said the migrants were part of a family unit that included three children — a two-year-old, a seven-year-old, and a ten-year-old. The migrants surrendered to agents without incident.

Border Patrol officials noted that one of the children suffered a facial injury during the fall. An agent treated the injury at the scene.

Agents took the group of six Guatemalan nationals into custody and transported them to the station for processing. Officials did not say if the migrants were part of the migrant caravan.

The section of the wall where the incident took place utilized the older technology that allows migrants to climb and cross over the top, officials stated. This 27-mile section of border wall has already been selected and funded for replacement by newer technology walls.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Border/Cartel Chronicles. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.