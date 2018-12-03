Journalist Killed in Western Mexico — 18th in 2018

A print journalist who covered public safety issues in Nayarit, Mexico, is dead after authorities found his remains off a dirt road. He was shot execution-style. This is the 18th Mexican journalist killed in 2018 and the first under the new presidency of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Authorities confirmed the murder of Jesus Alejandro Marquez, an independent journalist who routinely collaborated with various outlets and was the founder and director of a local publication, Orion Informativo. Marquez was also an activist for Mexico’s new ruling party, MORENA, started by President Lopez Obrador.

Mexico’s Excelsior reports that Marquez left his home in Tepic over the weekend after receiving a phone call and went missing until authorities recovered his body off a dirt road near the city.

Marquez marks the 18th murdered journalist in Mexico. The homicide comes little more than a moth after a team of gunmen killed radio reporter Gabriel Soriano Kuri in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Other Journalists Murdered in 2018

October 3 – Sergio Martinez Gonzalez, an online print journalist in Chiapas who exposed public corruption in the State of Chiapas. Martinez claimed he received threats prior to his murder.

September 28 — Arturo Porcallo Eguiluz, a radio journalist an DJ in Guerrero for Radio y Television de Guerrero (RTG). A motive for his murder has not been released.

September 21—Mario Leonel Gomez Sanchez, a political journalist for El Heraldo de Chiapas. He had been the target of threats in 2016 after reporting on embezzlement by public officials in the state.

August 29 — Javier Rodriguez Valladares was a cameraman and TV journalist for Canal 10 in Cancun, Quintana Roo. He was shot along one of the main avenues in the tourist hotspot.

August 8 — Rodolfo Garcia Gonzalez was a freelance photographer who often worked with Semanario7. He was shot and killed in Guanajuato.

July 24 — Ruben Pat Cauich was a veteran journalist who founded the online outlet La Playa News in Quintana Roo, not far from Cancun. He had been previously threatened and was ultimately killed at a bar in the tourist hotspot of Playa Del Carmen.

July 3 — José Guadalupe Chan Dzib was a crime reporter for La Playa News, Aqui y Ahora, and other local outlets near Cancun, Quintana Roo. He was gunned down outside of a local bar in Playa Del Carmen.

May 29 — Hector Gonzales Antonio was a national correspondent for Excelsior and worked in various local outlets. He was kidnapped, tortured, and dumped in a vacant lot.

May 24 — Alicia Diaz Gonzalez, a financial writer for one of Mexico’s largest publications, was found beaten to death in her home in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

May 14 — Juan Carlos Huerta Martínez, a reporter and broadcast host, was killed by a team of gunmen outside his home in Tabasco.

March 21 — Leobardo Vázquez Atzin ran the online news site Enlace Informativo Regional in Veracruz who reported on a local mayor tied to an illicit property grab and was killed by a team of gunmen.

February 14 — Pedro Damián Gómez Bonifaz, director-owner of the Panorama Político, was found dead with obvious signs of trauma caused by a sharp-edged weapon at his home in Tijuana, Baja California.

February 5 — Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro del Real, a popular YouTube satirist and blogger who used the pseudonym “La Nana Pelucas,” was gunned down while eating dinner at a restaurant in Acapulco.

January 21 — Agustín Silva Vásquez, a freelance police reporter from El Sol del Istmo, disappeared in Matías Romero, Oaxaca, according to his family members who reported his kidnapping. Silva Vásquez is presumed dead.

January 13 — Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez was ambushed and killed by a team of assassins in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, who stabbed him to death in front of his family. Authorities arrested a relative of the former mayor of Nuevo Laredo and several other individuals allegedly linked to the case.

January 6 — José Gerardo Martínez Arriaga, an editor with El Universal, was purchasing toys for his family in Mexico City when he was robbed and killed at gunpoint.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook . He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com .