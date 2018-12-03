Menu
Photos: Frustrated Caravan Migrants Begin Scaling U.S. Border Fence

TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 02: A woman climbs atop a fellow member of the migrant caravan while crossing over the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 2, 2018 from Tijuana, Mexico. Numerous members of the caravan were able to pass from Tijuana to San Diego and were quickly taken into custody …
Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Members of the Central American migrant caravan began scaling border fences and walls after becoming frustrated with their attempts to apply for asylum in the U.S. Federal agents responded quickly and took the migrants into custody.

Award-winning photojournalist John Moore tweeted a series of images on Monday morning, showing members of the migrant caravan scaling walls and breaking through fences to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico. The scenes in the tweet come from his coverage on Sunday.

“Members of the migrant caravan, after 6 weeks of hard travel from Central America, increasingly inclement weather, and a perceived slow roll on US asylum requests,” Moore wrote, “have begun to scale the border fence.”

According to Moore’s reports, Border Patrol agents quickly responded and took many of the migrants into custody.

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: U.S. Border Patrol agents take immigrants into custody after they climbed over the main U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 2, 2018, from Tijuana, Mexico. Numerous members of the migrant caravan crossed over from Tijuana to San Diego but were quickly taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Most had planned to request political asylum in the United States after traveling more than 6 weeks from Central America. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Moore has a long history of reporting conditions along the border and the work of U.S. Border Patrol agents. Breitbart News frequently utilizes his photographs.

Following are a series of his photographic reports from today and recent days:

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: Members of the immigrant caravan walk into the United States after they climbed over the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 2, 2018, from Tijuana, Mexico. Numerous members of the migrant caravan crossed over from Tijuana to San Diego but were then taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: A boy cries after a chaotic crossing over the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 2, 2018, from Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: U.S. Border Patrol prepare to take immigrants into custody after they passed through a breach in the U.S.-Mexico border fence on the beach December 2, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. Members of the migrant caravan crossed over from Tijuana to San Diego before U.S. border agents repaired the gap. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: A U.S. Border Patrol agent takes an immigrant into custody after she passed through a breach in the U.S.-Mexico border fence on the beach December 2, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TIJUANA, MEXICO – DECEMBER 02: U.S. Marines install razor wire next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 2, 2018, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. Marines continued reinforcing the fence on the San Diego side of the border, with thousands of members of the migrant caravan housed nearby in Tijuana. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Editor’s Note: Photos and included captions by John Moore/Getty Images.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Border/Cartel Chronicles. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

