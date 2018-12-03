Photos: Frustrated Caravan Migrants Begin Scaling U.S. Border Fence

Members of the Central American migrant caravan began scaling border fences and walls after becoming frustrated with their attempts to apply for asylum in the U.S. Federal agents responded quickly and took the migrants into custody.

Award-winning photojournalist John Moore tweeted a series of images on Monday morning, showing members of the migrant caravan scaling walls and breaking through fences to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico. The scenes in the tweet come from his coverage on Sunday.

“Members of the migrant caravan, after 6 weeks of hard travel from Central America, increasingly inclement weather, and a perceived slow roll on US asylum requests,” Moore wrote, “have begun to scale the border fence.”

Members of the migrant caravan, after 6 weeks of hard travel from Central America, increasingly inclement weather, and a perceived slow roll on US asylum requests have begun to scale the border fence. #gettyimages #gettyimagesnews #CaravanaMigrante #Border #immigration pic.twitter.com/uQVzqfeRdV — John Moore (@jbmoorephoto) December 3, 2018

According to Moore’s reports, Border Patrol agents quickly responded and took many of the migrants into custody.

Moore has a long history of reporting conditions along the border and the work of U.S. Border Patrol agents. Breitbart News frequently utilizes his photographs.

Following are a series of his photographic reports from today and recent days:

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Border/Cartel Chronicles. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.