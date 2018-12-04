Two Child Sex Predators Apprehended in Two Days by Border Patrol

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested two child sex predators in separate incidents near the Texas-Mexico border over the past weekend. The migrants had convictions for sexual offenses involving minors in Florida and Minnesota.

Agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station apprehended a group of eight migrants near a park located in South Padre Island, Texas, on December 1. The agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Fort Brown Station for processing, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

All aliens arrested by Border Patrol agents undergo a comprehensive biometric background investigation to uncover any previous criminal convictions or immigration violations. During the course of this investigation, agents learned that one of the men has a history of previous deportations and an arrest and conviction in St. Paul, Minnesota. The court in St. Paul convicted the illegal immigrant for sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual performance.

McAllen Station agents patrolling near Mission, Texas, came upon a Guatemalan man who just crossed the border illegally from Mexico. The agents transported the illegal alien to the McAllen station for processing and a background investigation. That investigation uncovered a previous arrest and conviction in Manatee County, Florida, officials reported. The Florida court convicted the man for obscene communications with a child and travel with the intent to meet after use of a computer to lure the child.

Both men are subject to federal prosecution for aggravated re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, the criminal aliens could face up to 20 years in federal prison before being deported to their home country.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.