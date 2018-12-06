GRAPHIC — Mexican Cartel Firefight Kills Five near Texas Border

MIGUEL ALEMAN, Tamaulipas – Five gunmen wearing military-style gear died in a shootout immediately south of the Texas border where members of the Gulf Cartel clashed with the Northeast Cartel (CDN).

The shootout occurred near Los Guerra, directly south of Fronton, Texas, an area currently controlled by the CDN. The region offers a high-traffic smuggling corridor due to its remoteness and lacking physical border barriers.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that local authorities found the bodies of five gunmen shortly after a skirmish was reported in the area.

The five CDN Gunmen are believed to be part of a group led by “Comandante Flaco” or “Commander Skinny,” who has been terrorizing the region for several weeks. The group was linked to numerous extortions, kidnappings, and attacks on residents. After the clash, the Gulf Cartel managed to escape before police or military forces arrived. It remains unclear if they suffered any casualties as well.