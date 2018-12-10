Five Gang Members Arrested near Texas Border in One Day

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped five members of violent gangs from successfully making their way into the U.S. interior in separate incidents. The agents also stopped two previously deported child sex offenders as well.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling near Fronton, Texas, on December 4, arrested a migrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. During an interview, the agents learned the man came to the U.S. from El Salvador, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents transported the illegal alien to the station and conducted a biometric background investigation. That investigation uncovered the man’s connection to the violent 18th Street gang.

Agents patrolling near Artecitas, Texas, came upon a group of six illegal immigrants a few minutes after the Fronton incident. As the agents processed the migrants, a record check revealed that a court in Los Angeles, California, convicted one of the men on a charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, officials stated.

Later that afternoon, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Station in Brooks County came upon a group of migrants attempting to march around the immigration checkpoint located in the middle of the county. The agents arrested the five illegal immigrants and transported them to the Falfurrias Station for processing.

A biometric background investigation revealed two are confirmed members of the 18th Street gang.

As the afternoon continued, agents patrolling near Los Ebanos apprehended a migrant who had just crossed the border illegally. During questioning, the migrant identified himself as a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.

Other agents patrolling in the Rio Grande Valley Sector near Roma, Texas, apprehended another illegal border crosser later that afternoon. A records check on the Salvadoran national revealed a criminal conviction from a court in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, for charges related to indecent liberties with a child, the statement reports.

During the evening hours, McAllen Station agents patrolling near Hidalgo, Texas, encountered an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. The agents arrested the migrant and transported him to the station where a biometric investigation uncovered an active warrant from Fairfield, California, related to a charge of domestic violence. The agents also confirmed the Salvadoran national is a member of the MS-13 gang.

In total, the agents apprehended five members of violent gangs, identified a migrant with an active arrest warrant for family violence, and stopped two child sex offenders from successfully making their way back into the U.S.

Breitbart News reported extensively on the arrests of MS-13 and 18th Street members who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico Border. Reports also included information about previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.

During an interview earlier this year, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla said that the apprehension of MS-13 gang members increased nearly 250 percent during the first 10 months of FY2018.

“The good news for the Valley is that they do not remain here,” Chief Padilla explained. “The bad news for the United States is that they go to Houston and Maryland, and other parts of the country to commit their atrocious criminal acts.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Border/Cartel Chronicles. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.