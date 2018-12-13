Kosovan Joins Central American Migrant Group Surrendering at Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of mostly Central American migrants who crossed the border near the town of Abram, Texas. At least one Kosovan joined the group of more than 100 families and unaccompanied minors who surrendered after crossing from Mexico.

The agents called for additional resources to aid in processing the 113 illegal immigrants, officials stated. During interviews, the agents learned the migrants came to the U.S. from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Kosovo. Officials did not provide any additional information relating to the migrants’ demographics.

The agents transported the 113 to the McAllen Station where they will be processed according to Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

Breitbart News published a video on December 11 showing large groups of migrants who regularly cross the border in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. In the video, Breitbart News Border/Cartel Chronicles Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby and border journalist Ildefonso Ortiz met with some of the migrants and discussed their intent to ask for asylum. The video shows that the migrants are not seeking to avoid apprehension but instead, seek out the first Border Patrol or law enforcement official they can find in order to surrender.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector process the highest number in the nation of migrants who cross the border this way and make asylum claims based on “credible fear,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday. During Fiscal Year 2018, which ended on September 30, 32,521 migrants made credible fear asylum claims after surrendering to Border Patrol agents, the report from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stated. This represents an increase of 29 percent over the previous year claims made by 25,156 migrants.

Since the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 41,470 migrants. Of these, 23,012 were classified as Family Unit Aliens and 4,627 as Unaccompanied Alien Children. Comparing November 2018 to November 2017, Rio Grande Valley Sector officials reported a 216 percent increase in the apprehension of family units and a 44 percent increase in unaccompanied minors, according to the November Southwest Border Migration Report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.