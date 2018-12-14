Democrats on Dead Migrant Child: ‘Devastating,’ ‘Cruel’

Democrats are declaring anger, outrage, and emotional solidarity for the child who died after her migrant father brought her into the desert and across the U.S. border.

News of the incident broke late Thursday in southwestern New Mexico, according to the initial Breitbart News report.

Migrant Child Dies from Dehydration, Fever, Shock in U.S. Custody as Border Agents Overwhelmed https://t.co/IJ2FG9uPSm — BreitbartTexas (@BreitbartTexas) December 14, 2018

“There are no words to capture the horror,” claimed Hillary Clinton, who promised during her 2016 campaign that she would not deport illegal immigrants who cross into the United States to get a job if they do not commit a violent crime.

There are no words to capture the horror of a seven-year-old girl dying of dehydration in U.S. custody. What’s happening at our borders is a humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/8KZeynGjIv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2018

Likely Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris quickly showed her interest in the death, even though she opposes the reforms and the border barriers that would reduce the incentive for migrants to bring their children. Those incentives include the 2015 Flores judicial decision, which forces officials to release migrants carrying children after 20 days, as well as the Democrats’ opposition to President Donald Trump’s May-to-June policy of prosecuting all migrants, including those who bring their children into the desert.

This is tragic. We need a full and thorough account of what happened before this 7-year-old girl died of dehydration and exhaustion in CBP custody. https://t.co/VaNgnP7XfK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2018

President Donald Trump’s advisor, Steven Miller, was asked about the child’s death by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. He responded:

Immigration is an emotional issue and it ought to be an emotional issue because it effect people’s lives. And if you want to stop the horrors on the northwards trek — the rape that occurs, the abuse that occurs, the physical assaults, and the death that occurs — then for the love of God, fund the border wall.

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy excused the child’s alleged father, who may not have alerted U.S officials to his child’s lack of water.

What this girl + her father must have survived to reach our shores. The things he must have told her in the darkest moments — about a country worth the journey, a place where the suffering would stop. Instead, this. Devastating. https://t.co/ggbt0pNjiS — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 14, 2018

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security noted:

As we have always said, traveling north illegally is extremely dangerous. Drug cartels, human smugglers and the elements pose deadly risks to anyone who comes across the border illegally. Border Patrol always takes care of individuals in their custody and does everything in their power to keep them safe. Every year the Border Patrol saves hundreds of people who are overcome by the elements between our ports of entry. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and the best efforts of the medical team treating the child, we were unable to stop this tragedy from occurring. Once again, we are begging parents to not put themselves or their children at risk attempting to enter illegally. Please present yourselves at a port of entry and seek to enter legally and safely. On behalf of the Department of Homeland Security, our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the child. Border Patrol agents took every possible step to save the child’s life under the most trying of circumstances. As fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, we empathize with the loss of any child.

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler is one of the many Democratic politicians who oppose the border wall and reform of the pro-migration incentives, but he promised to grill Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

A 7-year-old child dies while in the custody of the U.S. government. ⁦@DHSgov⁩ Secretary is coming before ⁦@HouseJudiciary⁩ next week, and we will be demanding immediate answers to this tragedy. https://t.co/5XCAavD5wB — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) December 14, 2018

Nielsen began her pushback Friday morning.

FOX & FRIENDS: What do you know about the 7-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody?@SecNielsen: "This is just a very sad example of the dangers of this journey. This family chose to cross illegally… I cannot stress [enough] how dangerous this journey is." pic.twitter.com/bjFMdFlW3E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2018

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley says Trump’s effort to block cheap-labor migration is “horrific.” The Oregon senator also opposes the border wall and the legal reforms which would end the catch-and-release incentives.

Tonight, I arrived in TX to inspect government facilities where families with children are being imprisoned. When I landed, I learned that a 7 year-old has died. Will be on @CNN @NewDay at 4:15amPT/7:15amET to talk about these horrific policies & what we must do to push back. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 14, 2018

The DHS statement about the incident said:

On December 6, an accompanied Female juvenile detainee (7 years old) began having seizures in USBP custody. She was in USBP custody for 8 hours. USBP EMT evaluated and determined the child had a 105.7 degree fever. Local EMS was called and child was transported via Air Ambulance to El Paso. At the hospital, the child was revived after going into cardiac arrest. However, the child did not recover and died at the hospital less than 24 hours after being transported. An autopsy is expected, but results may take several weeks. CBP OPR will investigate to ensure all appropriate policies were followed.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who nearly won a U.S. Senate seat for Texas in November, says he wants an investigation.

I am deeply saddened by this girl’s death. There must be a complete investigation and the results shared with Congress and the public. https://t.co/3ja8CZ6rlG — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 14, 2018

Various pro-migration Democratic staffers, activists, left-wing journalists, and sympathetic activists are trying to highlight the single death along the border. They did not mention the American victims of crime by illegal immigrants or the domestic economic impact of cheap-labor migration.

Republican members of Congress had the power to stop the cruel, inhuman treatment that Trump has ordered at the border from happening and did nothing. This is on them. https://t.co/tKvasNEBl7 — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) December 14, 2018

Story is heartbreaking. I spoke to another family today that’s been in custody since Tues. Her + her kids only given crackers to eat + hardly any water since detained. She’s breastfeeding. 7 yr old in Border Patrol custody dies of dehydration, shock.https://t.co/DwZAJqEdov — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) December 14, 2018

Ask anyone of us who has spent an hour w/ kids being released from CBP. They’re always cold, starving, & sick w/ fevers….cuz they’ve been sitting in jails or cages for days. I had to help a little girl get to the emergency room this summer.https://t.co/rutMhGeVTL — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) December 14, 2018

This is a horrific, indefensible tragedy. What’s worse is that it is far from the first death at the hands of DHS. If this isn’t the America we want to be, now is the time to be loud about it. https://t.co/iGrtDsYUft — ACLU (@ACLU) December 14, 2018

My God. Shame on our country and shame on Donald Trump. A 7 year old girl was taken into custody by US Border Patrol and died of "dehydration and shock." These aren't thugs & criminals. They are people desperate for safe harbor. This is a grave sin.https://t.co/g52Ypzn0e8 — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 14, 2018

This little girl deserved so much better. Don’t ever give into dehumanizing rhetoric about caravans and immigrants. This is where that leads. Every child has a dignity that must be cherished. https://t.co/BFE6cEGTOE — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 14, 2018

7 year old girl. In custody for 8 hours. Died of dehydration. Independent investigation and probably criminal charges needed. Did Border Patrol kill as 7 year old girl by denying her water? https://t.co/pRrMAtmUsA — Frank Sharry (@FrankSharry) December 14, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano said her “blood is boiling.”

My blood is boiling right now. 7-year-old asylum seeking girl taken into Border Patrol custody dies of dehydration, exhaustion https://t.co/dMZa5u5cXa #familyseparation — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2018

A taxpayer-aided NPR journalist compared the child’s death to organized murder.